Muslim mob in Pak attacks Nankana Sahib

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
An angry mob of Muslim residents of Nankana Sahib in Pakistan stormed Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, birth place of Sikh’s first master Guru Nanak Dev, on Friday. According to the reports, local Muslims were resentful of Sikh’s opposition to the alleged ‘forcible’ conversion of a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur to Islam and her marriage to a Muslim boy.
