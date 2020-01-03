Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Manchester United made a mistake spending £80m on Harry Maguire who is not value for money like Van Dijk – Paul Parker

talkSPORT Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Harry Maguire has not lived up to his hefty price tag, according to former Manchester United player Paul Parker. Man United had been chasing the England international since the summer of 2018 and finally got their man last summer, breaking the bank with a world-record fee for a defender of £80million. It eclipsed the previous […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Solskjaer: Paul Pogba's ankle surgery down to new injury

Solskjaer: Paul Pogba's ankle surgery down to new injury 01:36

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses speculation over Paul Pogba's recent ankle operation and the striker's medical consultations in the run-up to the procedure.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

FA Cup third round match preview: Wolves v Man Utd [Video]FA Cup third round match preview: Wolves v Man Utd

Manchester United head to Molineux seeking revenge after Wolves knocked out the Red Devils in last season's FA Cup clash.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published

Arteta speaks after Arsenal beat Man Utd 2-0 [Video]Arteta speaks after Arsenal beat Man Utd 2-0

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and rival Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discuss the Gunners' 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday night. Arteta said Granit Xhaka would stay at Arsenal, while Solskjaer said..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Found his feet’: BBC Sport pundit highlights Man United star’s improvement

Harry Maguire has finally started to turn a corner at Manchester United following his big-money summer move, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks. The...
The Sport Review

Liverpool star set for landmark outing; One deal proves Man Utd are foolish

Liverpool fans pick out a key milestone nearing for one key player, while Manchester United readers are fuming at Harry Maguire. The post Liverpool star set...
Team Talk


Tweets about this

tolumoteni

Anointed Bazinga! @biolakazeem Damn! Ole Gunnar Solksjaer made just one mistake: returning to Manchester United in any capacity. Your… https://t.co/UwNBVDr8u8 5 hours ago

thenewsedgenow

The News Edge Manchester United made a mistake spending £80m on Harry Maguire who is not value for money like Van Dijk – Pa… https://t.co/WgfTWmU5FJ 16 hours ago

ozrikk

Kai It’s actually a real shame to see such a humble and loveable guy in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer begin to crack. He deserv… https://t.co/I6UtsaT8VG 16 hours ago

gtfobeach001

XD @Tom_4R4 @raphcancrash7 @UtdAmxn @UtdOle20 @rantsnbants Here let me help you with the link to the tactics analysis… https://t.co/Q8vSQRe0qM 23 hours ago

eurofootb

Football News Manchester United made a mistake spending £80m on Harry Maguire who is not value for money like Van Dijk – Paul Par… https://t.co/0zpBJ1HGv7 1 day ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Football #PremierLeague Manchester United made a mistake spending £80m on Harry Maguire who is not value for money… https://t.co/fLUbDusdam 1 day ago

mfaizmustaffa

Faiz Mustaffa “If I have to make a tackle then I have already made a mistake.” Paolo Maldini. Does it only apply to Manchester Un… https://t.co/07FM8B2IUG 1 day ago

AdnanBasic19

a d n a n Number 2 For @VAVEL https://t.co/Dv8RzsjnED 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.