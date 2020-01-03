NFL Playoffs 2020: Titans vs. Patriots odds, Wild Card picks, predictions from expert who's 10-3

The Pats aren't supposed to look ahead, but Kyle Van Noy would love to have this weekend's Wild Card tilt against the Titans be the start of a revenge tour for New England.

