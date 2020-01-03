Global  

Rodwell completes Sheffield United move as Wilder defends ex-Sunderland man

SoccerNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Sheffield United have completed the signing of free agent Jack Rodwell on a deal until the end of the season. Rodwell had been training with the Blades, who have enjoyed a fine return to the Premier League. Manager Chris Wilder confirmed in a news conference on Friday there would be an offer extended to the […]

The post Rodwell completes Sheffield United move as Wilder defends ex-Sunderland man appeared first on Soccer News.
 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says Liverpool were miles better than his side during their 2-0 defeat at Anfield.

