UNC guard Harris needs surgery for torn ACL in right knee

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina freshman Anthony Harris will have surgery next week for a torn knee ligament suffered in Monday’s win against Yale. The school said Friday that Harris has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. It came a little more than a year after he tore his left […]
Recent related news from verified sources

