Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sixers vs. Rockets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 3 predictions from model on 23-11 run

CBS Sports Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Friday's 76ers vs. Rockets matchup 10,000 times.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

2020 Outback Bowl odds, line, spread: Auburn vs. Minnesota picks, predictions from model on 8-2 roll

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the 2020 Outback Bowl 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Sixers vs. Rockets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 3 predictions from model on 23-11 run https://t.co/f1641UVk0z #sports #feedly 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.