Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

NFL Playoffs 2020: Seahawks vs. Eagles odds, Wild Card picks, predictions from expert who's 58-31

CBS Sports Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the NFL.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

49ers Defeat Seahawks to Win NFC West and No. 1 Seed [Video]49ers Defeat Seahawks to Win NFC West and No. 1 Seed

49ers Defeat Seahawks to Win NFC West and No. 1 Seed. San Francisco's 26-21 victory in Seattle clinched a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs. We worked for this all year...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Seahawks at Eagles odds, expert picks against spread: Predictions, TV info, streaming for wild-card playoffs

The Eagles limp into the playoffs looking to find a little more January magic against Russell Wilson's Seahawks
CBS Sports

Titans at Patriots odds, expert picks against spread: Predictions, TV info, streaming for wild card playoffs

The Patriots find themselves in the rare position of playing on Wild Card Weekend, and the matchup isn't easy
CBS Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.