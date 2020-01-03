Global  

Mississippi State fires head coach Joe Moorhead after two seasons

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Joe Moorhead has been let go from Mississippi State after compiling a 14-12 record in two seasons. The Bulldogs lost in the Music City Bowl last week.
