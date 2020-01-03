Global  

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offers fresh January transfer update

Daily Star Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are looking to business in January but is willing to wait until the summer if the right targets are not available
 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismissed fears of fatigue after his team were forced to settle for an FA Cup replay with Wolves. A replay in 10 days takes up United’s only free mid-week this month yet Solskjaer insisted another match does not faze him.

