Eddie Howe offers Nathan Ake transfer update amid Arsenal and Chelsea interest

Daily Star Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Nathan Ake is linked with a January transfer to Chelsea but Eddie Howe admits the currently injured star has not yet been the subject of any bids
News video: Howe: No approach for Ake

Howe: No approach for Ake 01:13

 Eddie Howe says there has not been any formal interest in Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

Ake: I love Bournemouth [Video]Ake: I love Bournemouth

Nathan Ake says he is happy at Bournemouth amid transfer speculation from Chelsea, and discusses the hamstring injury he picked up against Liverpool.

Ake 'impressed' with Lampard's Chelsea [Video]Ake 'impressed' with Lampard's Chelsea

Bournemouth's Nathan Ake admits he has been impressed by Frank Lampard this season, and that he is 'so happy' to see former club Chelsea doing well.

Tottenham's stance on Nathan Ake transfer amid Arsenal and Chelsea interest

Tottenham's stance on Nathan Ake transfer amid Arsenal and Chelsea interestBournemouth defender Nathan Ake has been linked with a January transfer to London with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham all linked with a move
Football.london

Nathan Ake transfer news: Bournemouth play down interest from likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd

The Holland international has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs
Independent

