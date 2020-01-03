Global  

England in South Africa: Tourists limp to 262-9 on day one at Newlands

BBC Sport Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Another dismal batting display by England sees the tourists limp to 262-9 against South Africa on day one of the second Test in Cape Town.
SA vs ENG: We've just won a Test, a lot needs to happen, says Faf du Plessis

*Cape Town:* After taking a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series against England, a confident South Africa will be up against the visitors in the second contest at...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

Joe Denly backs England to chase ‘anything under 300’ to win first Test against South Africa

Joe Denly says England will need to keep South Africa to under a 300 lead to give themselves a chance of winning the first Test. Denly top scored with 50 as the...
talkSPORT Also reported by •IndependentBBC News

