Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Shannon Sharpe predicts the Titans’ defense will prove a problem for Tom Brady

FOX Sports Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe predicts the Titans’ defense will prove a problem for Tom BradyThis Saturday, the New England Patriots will play their first Wild Card game since 2009 against the Tennessee Titans. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe preview the game, and Shannon explains why he thinks the Titans will pull an upset against Tom Brady and a struggling Patriots offense.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Brady May Leave The Patriots Come March

Tom Brady May Leave The Patriots Come March 00:32

 Tom Brady will become a free agent for the first time in a long time in March 2020. The New England Patriots and Brady agreed on a one-year raise for 2019 that lets Brady hit the open market. According to Business Insider, Brady’s move to leave the Patriots aligns with his decision to sell his...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future in Instagram Post [Video]Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future in Instagram Post

Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future in Instagram Post. Following the New England Patriots' ouster from the playoffs over the weekend. the future Hall of Fame QB said it was "probably unlikely" that he will..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:16Published

NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’ [Video]NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’

NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’. Tom Brady officially became a free agent in the NFL on Jan. 4, following the New England Patriots playoff loss to the Tennessee..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless: 'Right now, the Titans are just a better football team than the Patriots'

Skip Bayless: 'Right now, the Titans are just a better football team than the Patriots'Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk the Wild Card face off between the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans. While he doesn't believe Tom Brady has...
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe doesn't believe Tom Brady will play with Patriots next season

Shannon Sharpe doesn't believe Tom Brady will play with Patriots next seasonWith the New England Patriots playing their first AFC Wild Card game since 2009, there is speculation that a loss could mean the end of the Tom Brady / Patriots...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.