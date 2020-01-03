Shannon Sharpe predicts the Titans’ defense will prove a problem for Tom Brady
Friday, 3 January 2020 () This Saturday, the New England Patriots will play their first Wild Card game since 2009 against the Tennessee Titans. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe preview the game, and Shannon explains why he thinks the Titans will pull an upset against Tom Brady and a struggling Patriots offense.
Tom Brady will become a free agent for the first time in a long time in March 2020. The New England Patriots and Brady agreed on a one-year raise for 2019 that lets Brady hit the open market. According to Business Insider, Brady’s move to leave the Patriots aligns with his decision to sell his...
Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future in Instagram Post. Following the New England Patriots' ouster from the playoffs over the weekend. the future Hall of Fame QB said it was "probably unlikely" that he will..