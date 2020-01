Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk the Wild Card face off between the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans. While he doesn't believe Tom Brady has succumbed to 'father time', Skip does think the Patriots defense will be unable to stop the TItans' run, and will ultimately be defeated this Saturday. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk the Wild Card face off between the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans. While he doesn't believe Tom Brady has succumbed to 'father time', Skip does think the Patriots defense will be unable to stop the TItans' run, and will ultimately be defeated this Saturday. 👓 View full article