South Africa vs England second Test: Tourists have disappointing day with the bat as Ollie Pope scores half-century

talkSPORT Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
England’s struggles with the bat continued on the first day of the second Test in South Africa. Ollie Pope was the only player to pass the 50 mark as the collapsed from 185 for four to 262 for nine at the close of play. After a heavy defeat in the series opener at Centurion and […]
