Mississippi State fires coach Joe Moorhead after 2 seasons

FOX Sports Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Mississippi State has fired football coach Joe Moorhead after just two seasons
Credit: WCBI
News video: MSU Head Coach Out 01032020

 in a developing story at this hour - Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead is out.

MSU fires head football coach [Video]MSU fires head football coach

MSU fired head football coach, Joe Moorhead

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:37Published

Coach Moorhead lets off steam after LSU loss [Video]Coach Moorhead lets off steam after LSU loss

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:36Published


Mississippi State fires head coach Joe Moorhead after two seasons

Joe Moorhead has been let go from Mississippi State after compiling a 14-12 record in two seasons. The Bulldogs lost in the Music City Bowl last week.
USATODAY.com Also reported by Daily Caller, Seattle Times, ESPN, CBS Sports, FOX Sports

Injury forces Mississippi State to change QBs for Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mississippi State graduate transfer Tommy Stevens now will start at quarterback in the Music City Bowl after freshman Garrett Shrader...
Seattle Times

