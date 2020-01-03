Lewandowski, Coman and Martinez to miss Bayern training camp in Doha
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Robert Lewandowski, Kingsley Coman and Javi Martinez will all miss Bayern Munich’s training camp in Doha, which begins on Saturday. Striker Lewandowski had groin surgery last month and will stay in Germany to continue his recovery, despite having initially planned to be part of the group heading for warm-weather training. Coman, who has a torn […]
