Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lewandowski, Coman and Martinez to miss Bayern training camp in Doha

SoccerNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Robert Lewandowski, Kingsley Coman and Javi Martinez will all miss Bayern Munich’s training camp in Doha, which begins on Saturday. Striker Lewandowski had groin surgery last month and will stay in Germany to continue his recovery, despite having initially planned to be part of the group heading for warm-weather training. Coman, who has a torn […]

The post Lewandowski, Coman and Martinez to miss Bayern training camp in Doha appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sterling dropped by England after training ground 'disturbance' [Video]Sterling dropped by England after training ground "disturbance"

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling is out of the England squad after a reported confrontation with Liverpool's Joe Gomez at training camp.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US football team cancel training camp following airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani

Gregg Berhalter's side were due to stage a three-week training camp in Doha from Sunday but will not travel to the Middle East due to Friday's military airstrike...
Independent

Hernandez back in Bayern training but Gnabry has Achilles injury

Bayern Munich have confirmed Serge Gnabry hurt his Achilles during training on Sunday, though defender Lucas Hernandez was able to return to action. Hernandez...
SoccerNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.