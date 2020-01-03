Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Top 100 Long Island high school girls athletes of the 2010s

Newsday Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Newsday picks the top 100 Long Island high school girlsÂ athletes of the decade.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Saddest One Tree Hill Moments [Video]Top 10 Saddest One Tree Hill Moments

Peyton Sawyer once said, “give me tragedy," and it speaks for all of the entries on this list. These moments are SO sad! For a show with so much drama, there are bound to be a lot of ups and downs...

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:01Published

Making the jump from high school student-athlete to college [Video]Making the jump from high school student-athlete to college

All the early workouts, game-film study, and extra lift sessions could mean nothing if your grades aren't up to par.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 03:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Super 10 Arizona high school girls soccer rankings: Dec. 18-31

Ranking the top 10 high school girls soccer teams among the AIA's 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A conferences in this season's fourth week.  
azcentral.com

Vote for Arizona HS Girls Basketball Top Performer of the Week Dec. 23-28

A review of the top players' statistics in the fifth week of the Arizona high school girls basketball season.  
azcentral.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Daniell38227688

Danielle RT @LongwoodCSD: Congratulations to Shakur Rasheed and Matthew Weiss for being named to Newsday Sports top 100 high school boys athletes of… 19 minutes ago

Peter_Kersich

Peter Kersich Jr. RT @NewsdayHSsports: Here are Newsday's top 100 Long Island high school girls athletes of the decade: https://t.co/0bRJVAQBOw | @Gregg_Sarr… 20 minutes ago

DariusRadzius

Darius Radzius RT @News12LI: HISTORY MADE: A group of students at #BayShore High School is making history as the first girls varsity #wrestling team on Lo… 30 minutes ago

rchampsPACIFIC

Recruit Champs RT Here are Newsday's top 100 Long Island high school girls athletes of the decade: https://t.co/ayScmtelde | Gregg… https://t.co/K195pOKiyA 38 minutes ago

NewsdayHSsports

Newsday HS sports Here are Newsday's top 100 Long Island high school girls athletes of the decade: https://t.co/0bRJVAQBOw |… https://t.co/NovtPbJjpp 49 minutes ago

News12LI

News12LI HISTORY MADE: A group of students at #BayShore High School is making history as the first girls varsity #wrestling… https://t.co/IvkJ2cu2rW 56 minutes ago

cattaipe

cat 🗡 RT @openhartsurgery: why does every high school teacher on long island have a Honda Accord 3 hours ago

openhartsurgery

kaitlyn why does every high school teacher on long island have a Honda Accord 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.