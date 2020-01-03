Habs sign free-agent forward Ilya Kovalchuk to 1-year, 2-way deal Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

The Montreal Canadiens agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free-agent forward Ilya Kovalchuk on Friday 👓 View full article

