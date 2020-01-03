Global  

Patriots legacy: What a seventh Super Bowl win would mean for the Tom Brady, Bill Belichick dynasty

CBS Sports Friday, 3 January 2020
The Pats could separate themselves from the rest of the NFL's great dynasties if they win Super Bowl LIV
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Brady May Leave The Patriots Come March

Tom Brady May Leave The Patriots Come March 00:32

 Tom Brady will become a free agent for the first time in a long time in March 2020. The New England Patriots and Brady agreed on a one-year raise for 2019 that lets Brady hit the open market. According to Business Insider, Brady’s move to leave the Patriots aligns with his decision to sell his...

Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche dies at 74 [Video]Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Sam Wyche dies at 74

Sam Wyche coached the Bengals from 1984 to 1991, including their second and last appearance in the Super Bowl after the 1988 season. He led the Bengals to their most recent playoff win in 1991.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:09Published

Value bets for Super Bowl champ [Video]Value bets for Super Bowl champ

Are Patriots the best value bet to win Super Bowl?

Credit: NYDN SNY     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Brady delivers Bill Belichick impression as Patriots prepare to face Dolphins

Tom Brady delivers Bill Belichick impression as Patriots prepare to face DolphinsPatriots star Tom Brady nailed his impersonation of coach Bill Belichick ahead of their clash with the Miami Dolphins
Daily Star Also reported by •NYTimes.comFOX Sports

Tony Romo explains why Tom Brady will stay with New England Patriots

Tony Romo explains why Tom Brady will stay with New England PatriotsTom Brady's contract with the New England Patriots is now up after Bill Belichick's team suffered a 20-13 home loss to the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Wild Card...
Daily Star Also reported by •FOX SportsBBC Sport

