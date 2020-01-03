Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ranking the NFL playoff teams by their Super Bowl odds, from worst to best pick

FOX Sports Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Who will win Super Bowl 54? More importantly, which Super Bowl wager provides the best value?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez teases 'best Super Bowl ever' [Video]Jennifer Lopez teases 'best Super Bowl ever'

'On The Floor' hitmaker Jennifer Lopez has teased "the best Super Bowl ever" as she prepares to co-headline the halftime show with Shakira.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:46Published

Odds say Kansas City Chiefs are third favorite to win Super Bowl [Video]Odds say Kansas City Chiefs are third favorite to win Super Bowl

Odds say Kansas City Chiefs are third favorite to win Super Bowl

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Teams without a bye have a tough road to the Super Bowl

NFL teams playing this weekend have a tough road to Miami for the Super Bowl. That’s obvious. How difficult is it for the teams seeded Nos. 3-6? Since 1990,...
Seattle Times

Wild-card teams haven't reached Super Bowl since 2013; here's how they have fared since playoff expansion

Teams with byes have represented both conferences in the Super Bowl each of the last six years
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Ranking the NFL playoff teams by their Super Bowl odds, from worst to best pick https://t.co/AttDmdxiKW #nfl https://t.co/RwIrc3x9H5 2 days ago

GlennClarkRadio

Glenn Clark RT @PressBoxOnline: .@GlennClarkRadio shares his power rankings of the 12 starting QBs, head coaches and defenses in the NFL playoffs as we… 3 days ago

PressBoxOnline

PressBox .@GlennClarkRadio shares his power rankings of the 12 starting QBs, head coaches and defenses in the NFL playoffs a… https://t.co/gafffl6mxj 3 days ago

PeterVassilako3

Peter Vassilakopoulos RT @TDoedee31: Ranking the @NFL Playoff teams Elites: 1. Ravens 2. Niners 3. Chiefs 4. Saints Don’t bet against #12: 5. Packers 6. Patr… 4 days ago

TDoedee31

Tom Doedee Ranking the @NFL Playoff teams Elites: 1. Ravens 2. Niners 3. Chiefs 4. Saints Don’t bet against #12: 5. Packers… https://t.co/vdOMjokhe0 4 days ago

PressBoxOnline

PressBox .@GlennClarkRadio shares his power rankings of the 12 starting QBs, head coaches and defenses in the NFL playoffs a… https://t.co/0zsOcF87Nv 6 days ago

Blackshirt5109

Brad Patterson @BarrettSallee By this stupid theory.. you're saying that the CFP committee sucks major***on their ranking system… https://t.co/DVDPtKW06y 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.