Bears' Eddie Jackson becomes highest-paid safety in NFL after four-year extension worth $58.4 million

Friday, 3 January 2020
There's a new best-paid safety in the NFL, as the Chicago Bears and Eddie Jackson agreed to a four-year, $58.4 million extension on Friday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Bears make Jackson NFL’s highest-paid safety

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears made Eddie Jackson the NFL’s highest-paid safety on Friday, agreeing to a $58.4 million contract extension, his...
