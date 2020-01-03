Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Nick Kyrgios fights back the tears as he talks about Australia bushfires following win at ATP Cup match

talkSPORT Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Nick Kyrgios held back the tears as he discussed the Australia bushfires that has devastated the nation. Kyrgios’ hometown of Canberra is one of the biggest affected areas with the city having the worst air quality in the world due to the smoke. Around 5 million hectares of land has been ravaged by fires, which […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Kyrgios in tears over Australia bushfires

Kyrgios in tears over Australia bushfires 01:09

 Tennis star Nick Kyrgios broke down in tears discussing the horrific Australian bushfires.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Death toll rises as bushfires spread across Australia [Video]Death toll rises as bushfires spread across Australia

Third death confirmed on Wednesday bringing number of deaths to 12 during months-long bushfires.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published

Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires [Video]Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires

Thousands of people flocked to beaches on Australia’s east coast on Tuesday to escape fierce wildfires. The brutal blaze is bearing down on several seaside towns, as the government does all it can to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Emotional Nick Kyrgios raises more than £2,000 to fight Australian bushfires through ATP Cup aces

Tennis star is one of many helping to fund efforts to fight the devastating bushfires that have ravaged south-eastern Australia
Independent

Australian bushfires: Nick Kyrgios chokes back tears as fires rage

A tearful Nick Kyrgios says it is "tough" to see the impact of widespread bushfires in Australia after he raised over 4,000 Australian dollars to help tackle the...
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: Nick Kyrgios fights back the tears as he talks about Australia bushfires following win at ATP Cup match https://t.co/HKh54ap2YT 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.