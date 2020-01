Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Guingamp forward Nathael Julan has died at the age of 23, the Ligue 2 club announced on Friday. According to local reports, the player was involved in a car accident on the road to Pordic, near the town of Saint-Brieuc. Guingamp confirmed the news via a statement, saying: “The club had the immense pain of learning this afternoon of […]



