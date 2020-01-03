Global  

Sources: Pistons, Hawks talk Drummond deal

ESPN Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The Pistons and Hawks have been engaged in talks on a trade centered on Andre Drummond, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
