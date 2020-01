Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Going up against opposing NFL defenses was far easier for Lamar Jackson than fighting the flu, which got the best of the All-Pro quarterback as the Baltimore Ravens prepare for the playoffs. It’s a good thing the regular-season finale was essentially meaningless to the top-seeded Ravens, and that Baltimore (14-2) […] 👓 View full article