LaVar Arrington: Tom Brady is the most trustworthy QB in the playoffs
Friday, 3 January 2020 () NFL.com released their ranking of the most trustworthy quarterbacks in the playoffs, listing Baltimore Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson ahead of the Patriots' Tom Brady or the Saints' Drew Brees. LaVar Arrington tells Jason Whitlock, Marcellus Wiley and Bucky Brooks why Tom Brady should actually be ranked number one on the list, and that trust in Lamar is premature without any playoff wins.
Tom Brady will become a free agent for the first time in a long time in March 2020. The New England Patriots and Brady agreed on a one-year raise for 2019 that lets Brady hit the open market. According to Business Insider, Brady’s move to leave the Patriots aligns with his decision to sell his...