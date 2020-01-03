Global  

LaVar Arrington: Tom Brady is the most trustworthy QB in the playoffs

FOX Sports Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
LaVar Arrington: Tom Brady is the most trustworthy QB in the playoffsNFL.com released their ranking of the most trustworthy quarterbacks in the playoffs, listing Baltimore Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson ahead of the Patriots' Tom Brady or the Saints' Drew Brees. LaVar Arrington tells Jason Whitlock, Marcellus Wiley and Bucky Brooks why Tom Brady should actually be ranked number one on the list, and that trust in Lamar is premature without any playoff wins.
News video: Tom Brady May Leave The Patriots Come March

Tom Brady May Leave The Patriots Come March 00:32

 Tom Brady will become a free agent for the first time in a long time in March 2020. The New England Patriots and Brady agreed on a one-year raise for 2019 that lets Brady hit the open market. According to Business Insider, Brady’s move to leave the Patriots aligns with his decision to sell his...

Tom Brady Won't Predict His Future [Video]Tom Brady Won't Predict His Future

Will Tom Brady be the quarterback of the New England Patriots next year? Even he doesn't know, and he doesn't want to try to predict the future.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:38Published

Tom Brady Focused On Titans, Not Future [Video]Tom Brady Focused On Titans, Not Future

Some fans are wondering if the Wild Card game will be Tom Brady's last at Gillette Stadium. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:58Published


Shannon Sharpe agrees with Tom Brady being ranked 10 out of 12 in QB Rankings

Shannon Sharpe agrees with Tom Brady being ranked 10 out of 12 in QB RankingsNew England Patriots' Tom Brady 10th best playoff quarterback, despite the team's 12 - 4 record. Shannon Sharpe tells Skip Bayless why he thinks the ranking is...
FOX Sports

The Titans are in the playoffs. Here’s who, and when, they’ll play

The Titans controlled their postseason destiny Sunday, the last game of the regular season, and didn’t leave anything to chance. With a 35-14 victory over the...
bizjournals


CSNews2019

NFL News LaVar Arrington: Tom Brady is the most trustworthy QB in the playoffs - National Football League News

