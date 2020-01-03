Eric Ferland RT @CFL: BREAKING: QB Nick Arbuckle has been acquired by the @REDBLACKS Details | https://t.co/kfOZrWpx6z https://t.co/ySlD0ubg4e 1 minute ago

CFL News Redblacks acquire rights to QB Arbuckle from Stamps https://t.co/TpyWtoFA1g #CFL #RNation #Stamps via @TSN_Sports 6 minutes ago

Morgan🏒⚾️ RT @Sportsnet: The @REDBLACKS have acquired the rights to quarterback Nick Arbuckle from the @calstampeders. https://t.co/FKTCRix5FW 33 minutes ago

TheFloorHugger🍻 RT @CFL: REPORT: QB Nick Arbuckle could become a member of the @REDBLACKS https://t.co/lLrAj8Ru8G 36 minutes ago

CFL News Redblacks acquire rights to quarterback Nick Arbuckle from Stampeders @Sportsnet https://t.co/zIl5Ec4fkU #CFL #RNation #Stamps 47 minutes ago

Sportsnet The @REDBLACKS have acquired the rights to quarterback Nick Arbuckle from the @calstampeders. https://t.co/FKTCRix5FW 48 minutes ago

Mario Carlucci RT @CBCOttawa: Redblacks acquire rights to QB Nick Arbuckle from Stampeders https://t.co/0vr7O0EAr0 #ottnews #ottawa https://t.co/U9vwGHyHKJ 49 minutes ago