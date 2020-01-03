Global  

Redblacks acquire rights to QB Nick Arbuckle from Stampeders

CBC.ca Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
A CFL source says the Ottawa Redblacks have acquired the rights to quarterback Nick Arbuckle from the Calgary Stampeders.
