New York Giants interview former Packers coach Mike McCarthy

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers and led them to nine playoff appearances in 13 seasons, has interviewed for the head coaching job with the New York Giants. The 56-year-old McCarthy met with Giants co-owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and vice president […]
News video: After Giants Player Helps, Nearly Evicted Family Gets New Home

 CBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the new home for a New Jersey family, thanks to help from a player on the New York Giants.

