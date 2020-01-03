New York Giants interview former Packers coach Mike McCarthy
Friday, 3 January 2020 () EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers and led them to nine playoff appearances in 13 seasons, has interviewed for the head coaching job with the New York Giants. The 56-year-old McCarthy met with Giants co-owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and vice president […]
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Pat Shurmur is facing a very uncertain future as New York Giants coach after winning four games this season and nine overall in...
