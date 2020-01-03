Global  

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer furious with Robin van Persie’s comments about his demeanour following Arsenal defeat

talkSPORT Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has slammed Manchester United favourite Robin Van Persie after the Dutchman said he should not be seen smiling in defeat. Van Persie, who played a starring role in the club’s last Premier League title success in 2013, was unimpressed with the Norwegian for grinning prior to a post-match interview following the 2-0 […]
"Pogba out for three or four weeks" 00:38

 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals midfielder Paul Pogba requires surgery on his injured ankle and could be out for three or four weeks.

Solskjaer responds to Van Persie criticism: I don´t know Robin and Robin doesn´t know me

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at criticism from Robin van Persie, insisting the Dutchman “doesn’t have a right” to question his...
SoccerNews.com

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back with warning to Robin van Persie

'He probably doesn't have a right to criticise my management style'
Independent


