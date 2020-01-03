Fatal 4-Way Match to determine No. 1 Contender to NXT North American Championship this Wednesday on USA Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, Cameron Grimes and Damian Priest will clash in a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the No. 1 Contender to the NXT North American Championship this Wednesday on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network. 👓 View full article

