Cricket: Black Caps bowler Matt Henry breaks thumb in SCG test against Australia

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

By Niall Anderson in Sydney The Black Caps' lengthy list of walking wounded has grown further, with bowler Matt Henry confirmed to have broken this thumb on day one of the first test against Australia yesterday.Henry suffered... By Niall Anderson in Sydney The Black Caps' lengthy list of walking wounded has grown further, with bowler Matt Henry confirmed to have broken this thumb on day one of the first test against Australia yesterday.Henry suffered... 👓 View full article

