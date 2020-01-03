Global  

Cricket: Black Caps bowler Matt Henry breaks thumb in SCG test against Australia

New Zealand Herald Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Cricket: Black Caps bowler Matt Henry breaks thumb in SCG test against AustraliaBy Niall Anderson in Sydney The Black Caps' lengthy list of walking wounded has grown further, with bowler Matt Henry confirmed to have broken this thumb on day one of the first test against Australia yesterday.Henry suffered...
Recent related news from verified sources

Cricket: Black Caps battle on day one of Boxing Day test against Australia

Cricket: Black Caps battle on day one of Boxing Day test against AustraliaAfter 32 years away, New Zealand's return to the Melbourne Cricket Ground started with a bang, but ended with a familiar feeling.After one over, the estimated...
New Zealand Herald

Cricket: Black Caps bowler Tim Southee's omission leaves commentators baffled

Cricket: Black Caps bowler Tim Southee's omission leaves commentators baffledTim Southee's axing for the third test against Australia at the SCG has left former Black Caps skipper Brendon McCullum baffled.Southee's demotion to 12th man...
New Zealand Herald

