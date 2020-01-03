Global  

Both teams to score at Middlesbrough vs Tottenham 4/5 for Sunday’s FA Cup tie

SoccerNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Competition: FA Cup Market: Both teams to score Odds: 4/5 @ Bet 365 With a golden opportunity to pick up a Premier League scalp and pull off an upset this weekend, Middlesbrough will welcome Spurs to the Riverside on Sunday afternoon. Starting with the hosts, while Middlesbrough may have endured a torrid start to the new […]

The post Both teams to score at Middlesbrough vs Tottenham 4/5 for Sunday's FA Cup tie appeared first on Soccer News.
Middlesbrough vs Tottenham live: Kick off time, predicted team, latest score and analysis

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham live: Kick off time, predicted team, latest score and analysisLive coverage of Tottenham's FA Cup third round tie against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium
Football.london

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur: Boro without Daniel Ayala, Harry Kane out for Spurs

BBC Local News: Tees -- Middlesbrough are without captain Daniel Ayala for Sunday's FA Cup tie, while Harry Kane is missing for Spurs.
BBC Local News


