The ball is coming back to Frank Ntilikina for another chance as Knicks' starting point guard Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Point guard Elfrid Payton was expected to miss the first game on the Knicks' western road trip and Ntilikina is likely to be the biggest beneficiary, coming off a 10-assist game against Portland. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Keli Thomas @FrankKhalidUK @Mateo_Kova23 @ChelseaFC @masonmount_10 @tammyabraham @mbatshuayi Frank playing with his Heart.. Pul… https://t.co/cimTv1wtnD 6 days ago shamil @quinner12344 @IrwanZairul @Miz9Rahman This game also, or arsenal or Southampton, or even city we enjoyed lots of p… https://t.co/vn9BrPRdWn 6 days ago