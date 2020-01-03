Arsenal fans make Merih Demiral transfer plea after discovering Dayot Upamecano's worrying flaw

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

RB Leizpig defender Dayot Upamecano has been named as a potential arrival for Arsenal in the January transfer window but a number of fans have called for to be signed Merih Demiral instead RB Leizpig defender Dayot Upamecano has been named as a potential arrival for Arsenal in the January transfer window but a number of fans have called for to be signed Merih Demiral instead 👓 View full article

