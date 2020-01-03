Global  

Arsenal fans make Merih Demiral transfer plea after discovering Dayot Upamecano's worrying flaw

Football.london Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Arsenal fans make Merih Demiral transfer plea after discovering Dayot Upamecano's worrying flawRB Leizpig defender Dayot Upamecano has been named as a potential arrival for Arsenal in the January transfer window but a number of fans have called for to be signed Merih Demiral instead
News video: Transfer round-up: Minamino joins Liverpool as window opens

Transfer round-up: Minamino joins Liverpool as window opens 00:37

 Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Liverpool secure the signing of attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino.

