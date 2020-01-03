Global  

Mets' Yoenis Cespedes suffered broken ankle in incident with wild boar at his ranch in May, per report

CBS Sports Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The Mets filed a grievance and cut Cespedes' salary as a result
