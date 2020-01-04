|
Reports: Nationals, 2B Castro agree to two-year deal
|
|
Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Free-agent second baseman Starlin Castro has agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Washington Nationals, according to multiple reports Friday.
|
|
