Nikki Bella gets engaged to Artem Chigvintsev

FOX Sports Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Nikki Bella gets engaged to Artem ChigvintsevNikki Bella and her former “Dancing with the Stars” partner Artem Chigvintsev revealed on Instagram Friday that they are engaged.
