Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke pin Sasha Banks to win triple threat

FOX Sports Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke pin Sasha Banks to win triple threat2020 kicked off right for fans of WWE’s women’s division. The first win of the year on WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes to Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans. Brooke and Evans defeated Bayley, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a triple tag team match.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

WWE’s Lacey Evans Already A Champion In Life, Eyes Gold In The Ring [Video]WWE’s Lacey Evans Already A Champion In Life, Eyes Gold In The Ring

Lacey Evans has already beat the odds in life, going from an impoverished childhood to the Marines to WWE, but she's not satisfied. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bayley & Sasha Banks to square off against Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Bayley & Sasha Banks to square off against Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke and Alexa Bliss & Nikki CrossIt's Sasha Banks & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley against Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke against Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross. 
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.