U.S. 'self-defence' argument for killing Soleimani meets scepticism

Reuters India Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
The Trump administration on Friday justified its killing of a top Iranian general as an act of self-defence, trying to deflect accusations that it violated international law and concerns raised by legal experts and a senior U.N. rights investigator.
