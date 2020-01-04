Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Asutralia's Marnus Labuschagne on a roll

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
*Sydney:* Marnus Labuschagne hit his fourth century in just 14 Tests to guide Australia into a commanding position against virus-hit New Zealand on Day One of the third Test in Sydney on Friday. The rock-solid No. 3, last year's leading Test scorer with 1,104 runs at 64.94, again proved the Black Caps' nemesis with his second ton...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Marnus Labuschagne smashes maiden Test double ton

Sydney [Australia], Jan 4 (ANI): Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne smashed his maiden Test double hundred on Saturday.
Sify

Marnus Labuschagne attains career-best rankings, De Kock breaks into top 10

Dubai [UAE], Dec 30 (ANI): Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne on Monday attained career-best ranking after making a jump of one place to secure the fourth...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.