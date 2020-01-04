Global  

The Usos return to save Roman Reigns from more dog food, Daniel Bryan gets attacked by The Fiend

FOX Sports Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
The Usos return to save Roman Reigns from more dog food, Daniel Bryan gets attacked by The FiendThe first Friday Night SmackDown main event of the new decade and it did not disappoint. Daniel Bryan was attacked by The Fiend and received the Mandible Claw and was taken out of the match. Roman Reigns was on his way to receiving another dog food disaster when The Usos returned to help their friend.
Recent related news from verified sources

Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan

Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt will defend his Universal Title against the refreshed and refocused Daniel Bryan at Royal Rumble 2020.
FOX Sports

Daniel Bryan, King Corbin and The Miz battle to face Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble for the Universal Championship

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt awaits who will be his opponent at The Royal Rumble for the Universal Championship, as The Miz, Daniel Bryan and King Corbin battle in a...
FOX Sports

