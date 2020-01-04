The Usos return to save Roman Reigns from more dog food, Daniel Bryan gets attacked by The Fiend

Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The first Friday Night SmackDown main event of the new decade and it did not disappoint. Daniel Bryan was attacked by The Fiend and received the Mandible Claw and was taken out of the match. Roman Reigns was on his way to receiving another dog food disaster when The Usos returned to help their friend. The first Friday Night SmackDown main event of the new decade and it did not disappoint. Daniel Bryan was attacked by The Fiend and received the Mandible Claw and was taken out of the match. Roman Reigns was on his way to receiving another dog food disaster when The Usos returned to help their friend. 👓 View full article

