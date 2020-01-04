Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Big returns highlight first Friday night show of new year

CBS Sports Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Some major names resurfacing served as the overall theme of SmackDown on Friday night in Memphis
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
News video: The first ever New Year's Eve Block Party Tuesday night was hosted by Bank of Utica and The City of

The first ever New Year's Eve Block Party Tuesday night was hosted by Bank of Utica and The City of

 The first ever New Year's Eve Block Party Tuesday night was hosted by Bank of Utica and The City of Utica.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thousands Expected To Ring In The Decade At Pittsburgh's First Night Celebration [Video]Thousands Expected To Ring In The Decade At Pittsburgh's First Night Celebration

What should you expect if you're coming downtown to celebrate New Year's Eve? KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:30Published

Morning Blend|First Night St. Pete [Video]Morning Blend|First Night St. Pete

Event details and a performance from Nate Najar

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 05:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: No. 1 contender emerges for universal title at Royal Rumble

We'll be getting a rematch in Houston that most will very much be looking forward to seeing
CBS Sports

The Usos return to save Roman Reigns from more dog food, Daniel Bryan gets attacked by The Fiend

The Usos return to save Roman Reigns from more dog food, Daniel Bryan gets attacked by The FiendThe first Friday Night SmackDown main event of the new decade and it did not disappoint. Daniel Bryan was attacked by The Fiend and received the Mandible Claw...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Big returns highlight first Friday night show of new year https://t.co/S1DKz2mrMw #sports #feedly 28 minutes ago

WamBamItsJAM

Joe Anthony Myrick RT @FanSidedDDT: Missed SmackDown tonight, but don't have time to catch up? Don't worry, we've got you covered. We have full recap, result… 1 hour ago

FanSidedDDT

Daily DDT Missed SmackDown tonight, but don't have time to catch up? Don't worry, we've got you covered. We have full recap,… https://t.co/jIzrFhSdAA 2 hours ago

NilluPanchal

Nillu Panchal WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: No. 1 contender emerges for universal title at Royal Rumble https://t.co/PfDUnsYMpS 6 days ago

NilluPanchal

Nillu Panchal WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: No. 1 contender emerges for universal title at Royal Rumble https://t.co/TCVmh5wE8a 6 days ago

NilluPanchal

Nillu Panchal WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: No. 1 contender emerges for universal title at Royal Rumble https://t.co/O5Mygg8K7l 6 days ago

CarlRayLouk

Carl Ray Louk 👍🏻 WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: No. 1 contender emerges for universal title at Royal Rumble https://t.co/NjC1XnOcaA 6 days ago

WamBamItsJAM

Joe Anthony Myrick RT @FanSidedDDT: Missed the last WWE SmackDown of 2019? No time to catch up? Don't worry, we got you covered. We offer results, recap, hig… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.