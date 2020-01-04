Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

US Soccer cancels Qatar training camp amid ´developing situation´ in Middle East

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
The United States have shelved a planned national team training camp in Qatar due to rising political tensions in the Middle East. US Soccer announced the decision on Friday, less than 24 hours after the Pentagon confirmed US president Donald Trump had ordered the drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad International […]

The post US Soccer cancels Qatar training camp amid ´developing situation´ in Middle East appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. Soccer postpones MNT Qatar training camp

U.S. Soccer postpones MNT Qatar training camp 01:00

 U.S. Soccer postpones Men's National Team training camp in Qatar due to unrest in Middle east

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

US Soccer postpones Qatar training camp after Iran general killed in Baghdad

US Soccer postpones its men's training camp in Qatar because of "developing tensions" in the region after a US air strike in Baghdad.
BBC Sport

U.S. cancels Qatar camp amid Middle East turmoil

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced Friday that travel to the men's team training camp in Qatar has been postponed and likely canceled.
ESPN


Tweets about this

ahramonline

Ahram Online #US Soccer cancels training camp in #Qatar after unrest https://t.co/laQIMhjMFN 15 minutes ago

English_AS

AS English US Soccer cancels Qatar training camp amid 'developing situation' in Middle East https://t.co/EQ6qWvJVWQ https://t.co/ajRmELaxIB 27 minutes ago

ETribuneSports

Tribune Sports US Soccer cancels training camp in Qatar amidst unrest https://t.co/8Q3m39HzQI https://t.co/eQIvKFoqH7 2 hours ago

azharabdi

azharabdi 🇵🇰 RT @Tasnimnews_EN: #US Soccer canceled a training camp in #Qatar two days before it was set to begin “due to the developing situation in th… 2 hours ago

Tasnimnews_EN

Tasnim News Agency #US Soccer canceled a training camp in #Qatar two days before it was set to begin “due to the developing situation… https://t.co/CtO4rKptHI 2 hours ago

TimP103

Tim The U.S. Soccer Federation announced Friday that travel to the men's team training camp in Qatar has been postponed… https://t.co/OEU4IbtXY5 3 hours ago

CouteauxH

Couteaux Hommedesbois "U.S. Soccer Cancels Training Camp in Qatar After Unrest" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/xkZMK7Fq6Z 3 hours ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 U.S. Soccer cancels training camp in Qatar after unrest https://t.co/C6Qy2IsyPy ⟶ via https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI https://t.co/Q56keMWxn8 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.