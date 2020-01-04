US Soccer cancels Qatar training camp amid ´developing situation´ in Middle East

Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 16 hours ago )





The United States have shelved a planned national team training camp in Qatar due to rising political tensions in the Middle East. US Soccer announced the decision on Friday, less than 24 hours after the Pentagon confirmed US president Donald Trump had ordered the drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad International


