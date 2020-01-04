'Terrorist plots as far away as Delhi': Trump defends Soleimani's killing
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () Defending the killing of top Iranian commander in a US strike, President Donald Trump on Friday said the "reign of terror is over" and claimed Qasem Soleimani had contributed to "terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London." "Soleimani made the death of innocent people his sick passion, contributing to terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London,” he said.
Los Angeles, Jan 4 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has accused the slain Iranian military leader Qassam Soleimani of being responsible for terrorist plots in... Sify Also reported by •SBS •Seattle Times •MENAFN.com