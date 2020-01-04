Global  

'Terrorist plots as far away as Delhi': Trump defends Soleimani's killing

IndiaTimes Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Defending the killing of top Iranian commander in a US strike, President Donald Trump on Friday said the "reign of terror is over" and claimed Qasem Soleimani had contributed to "terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London." "Soleimani made the death of innocent people his sick passion, contributing to terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London,” he said.
 President Donald Trump said on Friday he ordered the killing of Qassem Soleimani to stop a war, not start one, saying the Iranian military commander was planning imminent attacks on Americans.

