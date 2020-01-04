Global  

Piers Morgan raves about ‘sensational’ Arsenal forward

The Sport Review Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Piers Morgan has heaped praise on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following his “sensational” form for Arsenal in recent months. The Gabon international has been one of Arsenal’s top performing players in recent weeks and he has scored 13 goals and made one assist in 21 Premier League games for the Gunners. The 30-year-old has also netted twice […]

