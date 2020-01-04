Global  

Myles Powell chats with FOX's Steve Lavin and Andy Katz following Seton Hall's big win over Georgetown

FOX Sports Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Myles Powell chats with FOX's Steve Lavin and Andy Katz following Seton Hall's big win over GeorgetownSeton Hall guard Myles Powell details how important the team chemistry is to their success, and gives some love to his big man, Romaro Gill.
Andy Katz: ‘They (Seton Hall) may be one of the toughest teams in the country, if not the toughest’

Andy Katz: ‘They (Seton Hall) may be one of the toughest teams in the country, if not the toughest’FOX College Basketball analysts Steve Lavin and Andy Katz break down Seton Hall's big win over Georgetown, and take a look at their season overall.
