Myles Powell chats with FOX’s Steve Lavin and Andy Katz following Seton Hall’s big win over Georgetown

FOX Sports Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Myles Powell chats with FOX’s Steve Lavin and Andy Katz following Seton Hall’s big win over GeorgetownSeton Hall guard Myles Powell details how important the team chemistry is to their success, and gives some love to his big man, Romaro Gill.
Recent related news from verified sources

Powell helps Seton Hall beat DePaul 74-66

CHICAGO (AP) — Myles Powell scored 27 points in his return to the lineup, and Seton Hall beat DePaul 74-66 on Monday night in the Big East opener for each...
Seattle Times

Mac McCLung gets in altercation with Quincy McKnight late in Seton Hall’s victory over Georgetown

Mac McCLung gets in altercation with Quincy McKnight late in Seton Hall’s victory over GeorgetownFour players were ejected with double technical fouls in a scrap involving Mac McClung and Quincy McKnight late in the second half of Seton Hall's win over...
FOX Sports

