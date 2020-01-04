Global  

Sydney Test: Matt Henry's broken thumb adds to New Zealand's troubles

Sify Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Sydney [Australia], Jan 4 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Matt Henry suffered a broken left thumb on the opening day of the final Test against Australia adding to the troubles of the visiting team's illness and injury-prone tour.
