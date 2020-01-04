Sydney Test: Matt Henry's broken thumb adds to New Zealand's troubles

Sydney [Australia], Jan 4 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Matt Henry suffered a broken left thumb on the opening day of the final Test against Australia adding to the troubles of the visiting team's illness and injury-prone tour.



Recent related videos from verified sources Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks Australia and New Zealand first to ring in the New Year. Celebrations are in full swing at Australia's Sydney Harbour. New Zealand's Auckland also welcomed New Year 2020 with a bash. There was a huge.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:11Published 4 days ago Sydney cruise returns after NZ volcano disaster The cruise ship at the centre of the New Zealand volcano disaster arrived back in Sydney Harbour on Monday (December 16). Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:42Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources NZ call up Somerville to replace injured Boult for Sydney Test Sydney, Dec 30 (IANS) New Zealand have called up off-spinner Will Somerville for the third and final Test of the ongoing series against Australia to be played at...

Sify 5 days ago



Sydney Test: Labuschagne hits ton as Aus dominate Day 1 Sydney, Jan 3 (IANS) Marnus Labuschagne, who was the lone batsman in 2019 to score over 1,000 runs in Test cricket, continued with his brilliant run at the...

Sify 17 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this