Aston Villa could sign four in transfer window as Dean Smith injury woes mount

Daily Star Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Aston Villa could sign four in transfer window as Dean Smith injury woes mountAston Villa boss Dean Smith has been rocked by the news that three of his top players have been ruled out for months through injury. Wesley and Tom Heaton are out for the season while John McGinn is out for up to three months
Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: 'Transfer window crucial for Villa'

'Transfer window crucial for Villa' 01:02

 The transfer window is crucial to Aston Villa's chances of survival, says former player Lee Hendrie.

Smith: We could play without a striker again [Video]Smith: We could play without a striker again

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says he would consider setting his team up to play without a recognised centre forward against Manchester City, like they did against Leicester in the Carabao Cup.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:12

Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa [Video]Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes his team "deserved to win"after drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. Villa boss Dean Smith had a very different opinion of the semi-final result,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43


Aston Villa 1-6 Manchester City: Dean Smith says Villa need new signings

Dean Smith says Aston Villa "need reinforcements" following their heavy 6-1 defeat at home to Manchester City which the manager describes as "chastening".
BBC Sport

Smith makes 5 changes, Grealish to start: Predicted Aston Villa XI to face Leicester - opinion

Dean Smith will have a dilemma regarding his team selection for Aston Villa's Carabao Cup match against Leicester City.
Football FanCast

ShaneOBrien005

Shane O'Brien If I could go back in time and change one thing, like anything at all, fix relationships, bring family members back… https://t.co/CrTQEhicTw 9 hours ago

AVFC_Fanly

AVFC Report Aston Villa Could Be Sued by West Brom If They Sign Barcelona's Louie B... #AstonVilla https://t.co/gNokimB7PI https://t.co/OvvBrPyAQq 2 days ago

WBA__News

WBA News Aston Villa Could Be Sued by West Brom If They Sign Barcelona's Louie Barry https://t.co/l4g2x40rjA 2 days ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Aston #Villa Could Be Sued by West Brom If They Sign Barcelona's Louie Barry - 90min #WBA 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Championship https://t.co/cR75JweNLs 2 days ago

West_Brom_Fans

West Brom Fans Aston Villa Could Be Sued by West Brom If They Sign Barcelona's Louie Barry https://t.co/di6vND3bPO 2 days ago

Villains_News

AVFC News Updates Aston Villa Could Be Sued by West Brom If They Sign Barcelona's Louie Barry https://t.co/NBO4dLbfKR 2 days ago

philsheard27

Phil Sheard Utter rubbish. On what basis could the filthy stripe sue Villa for buying a player from Barcelona??? https://t.co/93dDRdgqMe 2 days ago

Whitby_Born

🏖️🎶ⓈⓉⒺⓋⒺ🎶🏖️ Aston Villa look set to sign our ex Goalkeeper Pepe Reina, from what I've heard he's still at a good level so that… https://t.co/oCobfWc5jf 3 days ago

