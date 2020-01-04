Global  

Michael Owen states his prediction for Wolves v Man United in FA Cup

The Sport Review Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Michael Owen is predicting that Manchester United will draw with Wolves in the FA Cup third round at Molineux Stadium on Saturday. The Red Devils slumped to a 2-0 loss to bitter rivals Arsenal in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on New Year’s Day. Manchester United missed out on the chance to […]

The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Wolves v Man United in FA Cup appeared first on The Sport Review.
 Manchester United head to Molineux seeking revenge after Wolves knocked out the Red Devils in last season's FA Cup clash.

Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Everton

Michael Owen is confident that Manchester City will beat Everton at The Etihad on New Year’s Day. Two of the Champions League’s most-successful managers will...
The Sport Review

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Wolves v Man United in FA Cup

Mark Lawrenson is backing Wolves to beat Manchester United in the FA Cup third round at Molineux Stadium on Saturday. The Red Devils suffered a 2-0 defeat by...
The Sport Review

