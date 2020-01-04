Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Michael Owen is predicting that Manchester United will draw with Wolves in the FA Cup third round at Molineux Stadium on Saturday. The Red Devils slumped to a 2-0 loss to bitter rivals Arsenal in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on New Year’s Day. Manchester United missed out on the chance to […]



The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Wolves v Man United in FA Cup appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

